Police exhume man’s body after wife alleges murder

CUTTACK: A day after an auto-driver allegedly died by suicide on the railway tracks at Baranga, the case has taken a twist with his wife accusing her brother-in-law of murdering him.

Baranga police on Wednesday exhumed the body of Rajanikanta Behera of Pathargadia village under Chandaka police limits which was buried by the brother-in-law Kalia Samal in one side of Puri main canal embankment, and also detained the latter in the case.

The deceased’s wife Pramila lodged a complaint alleging her husband was killed and then buried at the place by Kalia. Pramila is the second wife of Rajani and Kalia is her sister’s husband.

As per case reports, Rajani had been staying with Kalia at Ratagarh village in Baranga locality as he drove an auto-rickshaw there. He had left Pramila back at his house in Pathargadia.

Kalia said on Tuesday evening Rajani had ended his life by coming under a moving train on the nearby railway track following some family dispute. “Rajani’s body was found lying on railway track. I immediately informed the matter to his family members but as none turned up, I along with neighbours took the body and buried it in Puri main canal embankment at the back of my house,” said Kalia.

However, Pramila said Kalia had murdered him and was trying to show the death as suicide. “Whatever was the case, why did he bury the body without informing the police,” she questioned.

Acting on the complaint, the body was exhumed in the presence of local executive magistrate and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. “Kalia is being questioned in connection with incident and the postmortem report is awaited for further course of action,” said a senior police officer.