Rourkela police take QR code route to watch criminals

ROURKELA: To generate intelligence on criminals and crime, the Rourkela police have installed QR codes across parks and open recreational spaces of the steel city.
The novel idea of installing police QR codes is part of the beat constable initiative. Scanning the codes, any user can directly connect with the beat constable of that locality to seek help or pass on security-related information.
The moves come in the backdrop of parks and recreational facilities being increasingly used by anti-social elements and criminals for consumption of alcohol and drugs, often leading to crimes and at the same time, robbing the sense of security of the common man.
Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said it has been observed that parks and open spaces are getting increasingly used for illegal assembling. In the first phase, security related QR codes have been put up at around 80 parks and remaining 60 parks would be covered in subsequent phases.
“The idea is to get necessary information or feedback from citizens about unlawful activities and ensure police movement. There are plans to expand the QR code coverage to other public places and educational institutions facing illegally assembly or security issues,” he said.
In its bid to spruce up the city’s security scenario, police have instructed owners of hotels to strictly adhere to advisory while renting rooms to help prevent sex crimes.
Five days ago, it held a meeting with owners of hotels and lodges after it was found that some of them are renting rooms on hourly basis to youths below 18 years, deliberately to enhance earning without proper verification of identity. In many instances, criminals easily get accommodations and escape after crimes using such loopholes.
During the scrutiny, the SP said, it was found that students below 18 years of age are also easily availing hotel rooms for pleasurable encounters. In a particular case, it came to light that an adolescent had checked into hotel rooms with different girls.
Wadhwani said easy access to accommodation suits criminals from outside the state, especially the ganja smugglers. For better oversight of such persons, hotels have been asked to ensure proper verification of identity.
The SP said hotel owners have also been educated on the provisions on sexual assault under the new law even if minor girls consensually have sex. While the hotel and lodge owners were instructed to strictly deny rooms to minors, those above 18 should go through proper verification process too. Rourkela was rocked by a spate of sensational sexual assaults in recent months. In September, a minor girl was served alcohol at a pub and subsequently gangraped by five persons in two episodes on the same night. Separately, a 21-year-old girl had set herself ablaze at a hotel room following some issue with her male partner.