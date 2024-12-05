Rourkela police take QR code route to watch criminals

ROURKELA: To generate intelligence on criminals and crime, the Rourkela police have installed QR codes across parks and open recreational spaces of the steel city.

The novel idea of installing police QR codes is part of the beat constable initiative. Scanning the codes, any user can directly connect with the beat constable of that locality to seek help or pass on security-related information.

The moves come in the backdrop of parks and recreational facilities being increasingly used by anti-social elements and criminals for consumption of alcohol and drugs, often leading to crimes and at the same time, robbing the sense of security of the common man.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said it has been observed that parks and open spaces are getting increasingly used for illegal assembling. In the first phase, security related QR codes have been put up at around 80 parks and remaining 60 parks would be covered in subsequent phases.

“The idea is to get necessary information or feedback from citizens about unlawful activities and ensure police movement. There are plans to expand the QR code coverage to other public places and educational institutions facing illegally assembly or security issues,” he said.

In its bid to spruce up the city’s security scenario, police have instructed owners of hotels to strictly adhere to advisory while renting rooms to help prevent sex crimes.