Spectacular display of Indian Navy’s prowess leaves spectators awestruck

PURI: A sea of humanity thronged pilgrim town Puri and its golden sands throbbed with excitement and patriotism as the Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day 2024 outside a naval station for the first time.

The spectacular show began with bomb burst manoeuvre by Hawk fighter aircraft as they performed intricate aerial manoeuvres. Known as Phantoms, the multi-purpose aircraft of the Indian Navy in an arrow head formation demonstrated their ground attack capabilities. It was followed by banner formation by Chetak helicopters. The highly manoeuvrable light utility and versatile helicopter undertook a flypast in banner formation flying the national flag and the naval ensign.

Thereafter, it was the turn of INS Shalki, the Shishumar-class diesel-electric submarine of the Indian Navy. Lurking silently in the deep, the submarine commanded by an Odia commander Rahul Patnaik showcased its stealth and destructive power. MH-60 R multi-role helicopters, which were deployed by the Indian Navy in March this year, stole the show with their anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare capabilities.

The demonstration by India’s elite marine commandos (MARCOS) with their skill, courage and dedication left the spectators awestruck. Speeding through the crashing waves, using orange smoke to indicate speed of attack, they used inflatable assault boats to simulate a rescue operation followed by an amphibious assault operation jointly carried out with high synergy by all three services of the Indian Armed Forces.