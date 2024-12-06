Eviction of illegal occupants from tribal land soon: Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday assured the Assembly that illegal transactions of land in scheduled and non-scheduled areas will be cancelled forthwith. Non-tribals in occupation of tribal land will be evicted and the land returned to its rightful owner.

Responding to a question from BJP MLA Bhaskar Madhei, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said Odisha Land Reforms (OLR) Act, 1960 prohibits the sale of tribal lands to non-tribals in non-scheduled areas. If any non-tribal has purchased tribal land or found encroachingon tribal land, it will be declared illegal and the land returned to the rightful owner through the eviction process.

The minister said currently, 654 cases of illegal occupation are under review. Similarly, 881 cases of sale of tribal land to non-tribals in violation of OLR Act are also under consideration and appropriate action will be taken to revert the land to the owners. A total of 19,690 cases are being reviewed.

“I have received complaints that some influential tribals and businessmen from outside the state have purchased large tracts of land through their local tribal employees to meet the legal requirements. Such cases are also under investigation and appropriate action will be taken as per law,” he added.

Assuring prompt action, the minister urged members of the Assembly to bring such irregularities to his notice without delay.