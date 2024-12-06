Forest officials arrested three poachers in Odisha

BARIPADA: Forest officials arrested three poachers and seized around five country-made guns along with other explosives from their possession on Wednesday night.

The accused were identified as Karan Marandi (21), Budhurai Soren (28) and Kandra Hansdah (35) of Dumasahi village within Bangiriposi police limits. Deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR-South) Samrat Gowda said basing on real-time AI camera alert, forest officials came to know that Marandi was entering STR for the purpose of poaching. “Based on the location of his entry, they reached the spot and arrested Marandi,” Gowda added.

During interrogation, Marandi revealed the names of his accomplices - Soren and Hansdah - following which they were arrested from their house. Three country-made guns were also seized from them.

“The accused are professional hunters. A total of five country-made guns, gun powder, explosives among other incriminating articles were seized from them,” Gowda said adding, the trio was produced in court. Further probe is on, he said.