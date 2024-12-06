Govt planning new law on cow slaughter ban: Odisha Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Assam government’s ban on public consumption of beef, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said Odisha is planning to bring a law to ban cow slaughter in the state.

The minister told mediapersons that Odisha government is seriously contemplating to ban cow slaughter and illegal transportation of cattle.

“The government’s stand on cow slaughter is clear and we are considering bringing a law in this regard. Some private bills will be introduced in the Assembly in this session. One of those may be a ban on cow slaughter,” the minister said.

Harichandan said the state government will finalise the modalities of the law and also issue guidelines in this regard. The government will take several steps for increasing the cattle population and ensuring their protection, he added.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said the government has constituted a committee headed by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo for protection of cow in the state. A bill is likely to be brought in the assembly after the committee submits its report, he added.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick said a particular community should not be blamed for cow slaughter.

Tara Prasad Bahinipati of Congress demanded that the Centre should stop export of beef before any step is taken on the ban on cow slaughter.