Koraput admin stops bus halting on NH-26, asks operators to cooperate

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration has rejected the plea of private bus operators to allow halting of buses on NH-26, from Traffic chowk to MG junction, citing severe traffic congestion caused by the practice.

Three days ago, the administration had directed private bus operators to stop using the NH-26 for parking and shift their ticket counters to the private bus stand from Wednesday. It cautioned operators of penalties for non-compliance and advised them to use the old government bus stand for brief halts to pick up passengers who previously boarded from NH-26.

Private bus operators opposed the decision, arguing it would cause inconvenience to passengers, as they would need to spend Rs 100 on autorickshaw fares to reach the private bus stand. They also raised concerns about the lack of proper security for women at the private bus area, especially at night and urged the administration to reconsider the decision in the public’s interest.

A delegation of private bus owners met Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan on Wednesday, submitting a memorandum requesting the review of NH halting points for passenger pick-ups.

However, the collector turned down their request stating parking buses along NH-26 causes frequent traffic jams and inconvenience to road users. He requested the bus operators to cooperate with the new system, emphasising it was implemented in public interest and also assured to address the issues at private bus stand.

Currently, around 10 buses halt daily between Traffic chowk and MG junction, causing significant traffic management challenges due to absence of a bypass in the town as NH-26 is a key route for vehicles travelling to Chhattisgarh and other districts.