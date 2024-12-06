Odisha farmers slam govt on use of grain analysers in paddy purchase
SAMBALPUR: Paddy procurement continued to be mired in controversy with farmers’ outfit Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) raising concerns about the state government’s decision to introduce grain analysers in the purchase process.
Addressing mediapersons, the farmers’ body on Thursday questioned the reliability of the machines and alleged their use would lead to further exploitation of farmers. Pointing out that grain analyser machines were not being used in other states, the POKSSS members wondered why the system was introduced in Odisha.
The state government introduced the grain analyser machines in the kharif paddy procurement process to measure parameters like moisture content, presence of foreign particles and grain quality. However, POKSSS members claimed the machines are not only unreliable but also impractical given the state’s procurement infrastructure.
Farmer leader and convenor of POKSSS Ashok Pradhan said, since this was the first procurement after formation of the new government, farmers expected their feedback would be taken.
He questioned the need for testing the grain at a time when input subsidy of `800 has been announced. He also demanded extension of the duration of tokens to ensure farmers are not deprived of selling their produce.
“It is very disheartening the BJP government which once supported our demands as the Opposition is now speaking in favour of the drawbacks in the procurement system after coming to power,” he added.
Pradhan further said farmers had been fighting against irregularities in the token system and deductions, and demanding to decentralise the paddy procurement system by restoring the capacity of the district level procurement committee (DLPC).
Co-convenor and farmer leader Lingaraj said 90 per cent of the paddy stock are failing to meet FAQ standard due to use of grain analyser machines. “Even the Sarna variety of paddy, considered to be of best quality, is failing the analyser test due to discoloration. We had recently visited Chhattisgarh and found that only moisture test was being conducted there,” he added.
Lingaraj said the farmers would apprise the chief minister of their three major demands during his visit to the district on December 8.
The demands include decentralisation of paddy procurement system, ban on use of grain analyser machines and reorganisation of the custom milling system to resolve issues related to deduction and gunny bags. Among others, farmer leaders Byomokesh Thakur, Saroj and Umesh Mishra were also present.