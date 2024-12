BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari has floated the idea of setting up a revolving fund to address the financial needs of tribals at the time of exigencies in exchange of their land assets.

Pujari mooted the idea in the assembly on Thursday and called for a wider debate on the issue as the existing laws prohibit tribals to mortgage or sell part of their landholding to non-tribals at the time of need.

Sharing his thought with members of the assembly, Purjari suggested that the proposed revolving fund would give an opportunity to tribals to monetise land assets to meet urgent needs of social obligations like marriage or to fund for education of children or start a new business.

“The land can be either mortgaged or sold to the state government and the same can reverted to the original owner on repayment of the amount taken from the revolving fund in lieu of the asset. In case the beneficiary of the revolving fund expresses inability to repay, the government may have the option to auction the land as per the benchmark valuation and excess proceedings from the auction, if any, could be handed over to the owner of the land,” Pujari said.