‘Rani’ dies, Sambalpur Zoo mourns

SAMBALPUR: Rani, a seven-year-old female leopard of Sambalpur Zoo, died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment for infection in the uterus.

As per the autopsy report, closed pyometra leading to acute pyaemia and cardiac arrest was the reason behind its death. Divisional forest officer (DFO-Wildlife) Anshu Pragyan Das said the big cat was active during the day.

“We observed that it started vomiting in the afternoon and there was discharge of pus from its reproductive organs. We began its treatment in the evening and administered antibiotics and anti-inflammatory injections. However, it suffered respiratory distress and bleeding from the mouth in the night and eventually succumbed,” the DFO said.

Rani was brought to Sambalpur Zoo from the Boudh-Nayagarh area, seven years ago, just few months after its birth. Since it was the only member of the big cat species at the zoo during that time, Rani had become a major attraction for the visitors.

On November 9, Rani mated with a male leopard (Raja), which had been rescued and brought to the rescue centre of Sambalpur Zoo from Nuapada in September.

Both the leopards were under 24x7 CCTV monitoring for examination of their behaviour and safety, by a special team including a veterinary doctor. Health condition of the male leopard is good and it is under observation, the DFO said.

Reportedly, Rani’s pregnancy status was to be examined during the third week of December. While the zoo authorities were hopeful of witnessing birth of new cubs here, the death of Rani has left everyone grief-stricken.