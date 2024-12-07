Amid bribery lens, Adani makes move to develop Gopalpur-Jeypore corridor

BHUBANESWAR: The intense political slugfest over its acquiring land near bauxite-rich Gandhamardan Hills and the US court’s indictment for allegedly bribing government officials in Odisha notwithstanding, Adani Group has approached the state government for developing the Gopalpur port-Jeypore economic corridor.

Sources said, Adani Ports and Logistics has submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi evincing interest in developing the economic corridor via Rayagada and Koraput districts under the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model.

Underlining that the proposed economic corridor is crucial for the state’s industrial growth, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Karan Adani has requested the chief minister to consider the proposal for developing this vital infrastructure project.

The proposed economic corridor will reduce travel time significantly from nine hours to just three-and-half hours between Gopalpur and Jeypore, allowing rapid transport of cargo and fostering industrial growth. It would benefit industries in Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and other southern and western districts besides enhancing access to health care and education for local communities, and supporting the overall economic landscape of the state.

Given the strategic importance of this connectivity, Adani has proposed to develop the economic corridor with at least 200 metre of right of way (ROW) for accommodating all the facilities and development of six-lane road, double railway lines, pipelines and utilities in future.

The BOOT model, he stressed, can ensure efficient execution and timely completion, while also saving on initial costs. Under this model, the private player would invest in the construction and operation of the economic corridor, subsequently transferring it to the state government at the end of the concession period.

“Gopalpur-Rayagada-Jeypore economic corridor will enable businesses to operate more efficiently, attract new investments, and unlock economic opportunities for local communities apart from employment which is invaluable for Odisha’s future,” the proposal stated.