Amid bribery lens, Adani makes move to develop Gopalpur-Jeypore corridor

BHUBANESWAR: The intense political slugfest over its acquiring land near bauxite-rich Gandhamardan Hills and the US court’s indictment for allegedly bribing government officials in Odisha notwithstanding, Adani Group has approached the state government for developing the Gopalpur port-Jeypore economic corridor.
Sources said, Adani Ports and Logistics has submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi evincing interest in developing the economic corridor via Rayagada and Koraput districts under the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model.
Underlining that the proposed economic corridor is crucial for the state’s industrial growth, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Karan Adani has requested the chief minister to consider the proposal for developing this vital infrastructure project.
The proposed economic corridor will reduce travel time significantly from nine hours to just three-and-half hours between Gopalpur and Jeypore, allowing rapid transport of cargo and fostering industrial growth. It would benefit industries in Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and other southern and western districts besides enhancing access to health care and education for local communities, and supporting the overall economic landscape of the state.
Given the strategic importance of this connectivity, Adani has proposed to develop the economic corridor with at least 200 metre of right of way (ROW) for accommodating all the facilities and development of six-lane road, double railway lines, pipelines and utilities in future.
The BOOT model, he stressed, can ensure efficient execution and timely completion, while also saving on initial costs. Under this model, the private player would invest in the construction and operation of the economic corridor, subsequently transferring it to the state government at the end of the concession period.
“Gopalpur-Rayagada-Jeypore economic corridor will enable businesses to operate more efficiently, attract new investments, and unlock economic opportunities for local communities apart from employment which is invaluable for Odisha’s future,” the proposal stated.
A senior official confirmed that the CMO has received the proposal after the initial round of talks with the promoters. “IDCO has been asked to prepare a detailed project report by involving a global consulting firm. We will initiate the next course of action after the DPR is ready. No decision has been taken whether it will be taken up under BOOT or partial BOOT. However, there will be investments from both the Centre and state apart from a private player,” he told The New Indian Express.
Last month, Works minister Prithviraj Harichandan had revealed this proposed economic corridor to be developed under the PM Gati Shakti scheme. As part of the project, a high-speed road network from Gopalpur port to Jeypore town will be developed interconnecting the mining belt, port and industrial areas of the state. Several road networks in other regions are also being planned in a similar manner, he said.
The corridor will open up economic activities and usher in a new era of development in south-western districts by overcoming the transportation and logistics needs of industry that are now dependent on Vizag port, sources said.