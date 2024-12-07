Bargarh farmers want Chhattisgarh’s paddy purchase model in Odisha

BARGARH : Amid widespread discontentment among farmers over introduction of grain analyser machines in the kharif procurementseason, a delegation of Jay Kisan Andolan on Friday visited several mandis located in the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh to understand the paddy purchase system of the neighbouring state.

The delegation comprised senior farmer leader Siba Prasad Pradhan, Jai Kisan Andolan’s district president Sushil Sahu, general secretary Hara Baniya and Bheden block president Maheshwar Pradhan. They visited mandis at Chibarakuta and Sagarpali and interacted with farmers and government officials to know about the paddy procurement process there.

Siba said buying and selling of paddy is going on smoothly at these mandis which are located just 20 km from Sohela in Bargarh district. Tokens are distributed to local farmers by the PACS. Grain analyser machines are not used there. The yard operator tests the grain for moisture. After certification of the paddy, gunny bags are distributed to farmers. Once the bags are packed with paddy, the receipt is given to farmers within a few hours. The paddy is disposed of within a day and farmers return home happily.

“During the rule of previous BJD government, proposals were given by Jai Kisan Andolan for implementation of a similar model of paddy procurement in Odisha. But during BJD’s 24-year rule, mill owners and brokers influenced the procurement system and farmers were exploited,” he alleged.

The farmer leader further said the BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had announced that it would stop the deduction of paddy, the autocracy of middlemen at mandis and give absolute power to the district collectors for the sale of paddy. While these promises are yet to be fulfilled, grain analyser machines have been brought to the procurement centres to certify the grains of farmers. These machines are not being used in any other state.

“When the chief minister visits Sohela on December 8, he should announce implementation of Chhattisgarh’s model of paddy procurement system in Odisha while releasing the input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal. He should also take steps to stop the use of grain analyser machines during procurement. If these demands are not met, farmers of Bargarh will take to the streets,” threatened the members of Jai Kisan Andolan.