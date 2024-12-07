IFFCO plant worker’s death sparks protest in Odisha

PARADIP: Local residents staged dharna in front of the main gate of IFFCO fertiliser unit here on Friday demanding compensation and job for the family of a worker who died in an accident while commuting to the plant for duty.

The deceased worker, identified as 40-year-old Prasan Kumar Swain, was a resident of Fethpur village in Kujang and engaged as a housekeeping staff in the IFFCO plant. On Thursday, he was on way to the plant when an unidentified truck hit him near Dochhaki on Paradip-Chandikhole national highway.

Swain suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Atharbanki community health centre. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition worsened. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Later in the day, locals including the deceased’s family members and some IFFCO workers staged protest by placing Swain’s body in front of the plant gate. They demanded adequate compensation and a job for one of Swain’s family members.

On being informed, police reached the spot to pacify the protesters. Following assurance from the authorities, the agitators called off their protest in the afternoon.