Kalahandi Collector treks 1,600 ft to assess needs of PVTGs in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi collector Sachin Pawar trekked 1,600 feet up the Niyamgiri hills to reach Kunakudu, a remote village under Trilochanpur gram panchayat in Lanjigarh block, to assess the development needs of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) and bring welfare measures to their doorsteps.

The village, home to nine Dongria Kondh families, has long remained inaccessible to development. Pawar became the first district head to visit the isolated village, navigating difficult terrain to engage directly with the residents. During the visit, he persuaded the villagers to relocate downhill, where a new settlement will be developed to ensure access to essential services.

Initially reluctant, the villagers later agreed to move 800 feet downhill after the officials assured their cultural and religious practices, including a shrine for their deity Dharni Mata, would be preserved at the new site and their forest rights remain unaffected. This relocation promises to transform the lives of the villagers.

Pawar performed a Bhoomi Pooja on Wednesday, marking the beginning of construction for nine houses at the new site. He announced that the housing colony would include roads, electricity, sanitation, and drinking water supply, all developed in collaboration with administrative departments.

The relocation would provide easier access to schools, healthcare facilities, and gram panchayat services. This is part of a broader initiative to integrate the remote communities of the district with the development fold without compromising with their cultural identity.

A housing locality is in progress to relocate the residents of Phuldumer village, another hilltop settlement that is relatively more accessible.

Kalahandi has a history of successful relocation projects. In 2022, two Kutia Kondh villages, Dialbaheli and Langalbaheli under Kankutru gram panchayat were moved downhill, enabling better access to development programmes.

Most PVTG-inhabited villages in the district, sparsely populated and located on hilltops, pose significant challenges for implementing welfare schemes. The recent effort by the district administration marks a major step towards overcoming barriers and improving the lives of the marginalized communities, officials said.