Migrant worker dies in Telangana, villagers pool Rs 42K to get body back

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR : For migrant labourers from Western Odisha, Balangir in particular, there is no end to the cycle of poverty, harassment and suffering despite the presence of laws to safeguard them.

One such incident has come to fore at Ambapali under Saintala block of Balangir district where the entire village came together to bring the body of a co-villager back from Secunderabad, Telangana, where he had gone to work.

Kishor Majhi of the village had gone to Secunderabad with his wife and seven-year-old daughter a fortnight back to work at an egg factory. While the couple was provided work at the factory, Kishor complained of illness after a few days. Although the employer admitted him to the local hospital, he succumbed four days back.

To make things worse for his widow and daughter, the ambulance service of the hospital demanded Rs 56,000 to carry Kishor’s body to Ambapali. With the employer refusing to contribute, Kishore’s family took up the matter with villagers.

“Since Kishor’s wife was alone in the alien land with the mortal remains and a minor daughter, we all decided to collect money to pay for the ambulance. A meeting was called and every family was asked to contribute whatever they could,” said Agasti Bag, Kishor’s neighbour.

While many villages paid between Rs 100 and Rs 1,000, there were a few families who also contributed Rs 2,000 and more to get his body back. Agasti, a farm labourer himself, donated Rs 1,000 from his savings.