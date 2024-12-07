Teachers rope Class-II student to iron gate of school as punishment in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A show cause has been issued to the principal of a private school in Marsaghai after some teachers allegedly tied a Class-II student to an iron gate for nearly two hours for creating disturbance in the classroom.

The shocking incident took place in Marsaghai English Medium School on November 25 but came to light on December 6 after photos and videos of the seven-year-old student tied to the school’s main gate went viral on social media.

On being informed about the incident, the district education authorities swung into action. Block education officer (BEO) of Marsaghai Prafulla Kumar Swain issued a show cause notice to the principal of the school in this regard.

“The department has taken the matter seriously. I visited the school for investigation on Friday. After receiving the reply from the principal, the department will take appropriate action against the teachers and others involved in the incident,” said the BEO.

Locals demanded strict action against the teachers for dishing out such punishment to the student. Guardian of a student alleged that roping students to the iron grill of the school gate is a regular affair in the school. Some teachers follow this practice to humiliate students who fail to answer in classrooms, are dull in studies or create disturbance in the school, he claimed.

The principal and teachers of the school refused to comment on the matter.