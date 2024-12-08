Brass fish art of Ganjam’s Belaguntha finds new lifeline

BERHAMPUR: Belaguntha in Ganjam district, once celebrated for its unique brass fish art, is ready to reclaim its lost glory. Known for the art that put the region on India’s cultural map, the craft had slipped into oblivion due to negligence. Now, determined artisans are spearheading efforts to revive this heritage by training interested persons.

Under master artisan Sushant Kumar Sahu, at least 25 women of Palaksandha village are undergoing training in the craft by forming Jay Ganesh Pitala Macha WSHG.

“These brass fish, distinguished by their polished yet antique appearance, are entirely handmade. Each artefact is a masterpiece,” said Sahu, describing how brass sheets form the main body while brass wires craft intricate details like whiskers and legs. The addition of vibrant red stones for the eyes lends a captivating contrast.

Remarkably, these artefacts become more flexible and durable with use, a testament to the artisans’ craftsmanship. Despite their past demand, the art’s appeal diminished over the years due to inadequate promotion, soaring raw material costs, and dwindling artisan families.

Recognising the need for intervention, the Handicrafts directorate has stepped in, focusing on both promotion and encouraging young talents to sustain this traditional craft.

“The art brought glory to Belaguntha and has potential to provide a steady income. With proper support, we can restore its legacy,” said Namita Behera, president of the WSHG. The women, now equipped with new skills, hope to not only revive the craft but also uplift their families financially.

Kamal Kumari Pradhan, sarpanch of Kshatribarapur panchayat, assured full support for the artisans. “This initiative is vital for preserving our heritage and empowering women in our community,” she said.

For trainees like Mamata Kumari Moharana, Subasini Swain and Bindu Pradhan, learning the craft is both challenging and rewarding. “This art demands focus and dedication,” they shared.

The revival of Belaguntha’s brass fish art stands as a ray of hope, promising not only to safeguard a dying tradition but also to transform the lives of those dedicated to its resurgence.