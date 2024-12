BHUBANESWAR: Nearly half a crore people in Odisha were affected by acute diarrhoea and typhoid, while thousands more suffered from hepatitis and renal diseases in the five-year period between 2017-18 and 2021-22 due to the use of contaminated water, says a startling revelation by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

In its Performance Audit Report on Storm Water Drainage and Sewerage Management Systems in Municipal Corporations for the year ending 31 March 2022 tabled in the Assembly on Saturday, the report underlined that use of polluted water even resulted in mental imbalance, miscarriages and cancer. The report is a scathing indictment of the poor sanitation standards adopted by the previous Biju Janata Dal government.

Citing information furnished by the state Health department for the financial years from 2017-18 to 2021-22, the CAG stated that a total 42,23,675 persons were affected by acute diarrhoea and dysentery during the period. Acute diarrhoea disease (ADD) had maximum health impact in Ganjam district, covering Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), where no sewerage projects had been implemented.

Approximately, 2,84,805 people in Ganjam were affected by ADD between 2017-18 and 2021-22. It was followed by Khurda with 2,22,746, Sundargarh with 2,11,693, Cuttack with 1,15,120 and Sambalpur with 94,815 cases of ADD. This meant, five districts accounted for nearly 1 million cases of the total 4.2 million mentioned in the report.

Typhoid remained the second major disease arising out of contaminated water, the CAG report said, adding that 4,62,660 people suffered from the disease during the period. The districts most affected were Khurda with 18,164 cases, followed by Sundargarh (17,563), Ganjam (13,006), Cuttack (12,109) and Sambalpur (5,902).

Hepatitis also impacted 12,442 people in this period with Sambalpur being the most-affected district, followed by Cuttack. Around 11,600 people also suffered from renal diseases. Khurda district had the maximum incidence of renal disease, followed by Cuttack, Sundargarh, Ganjam and Sambalpur, the CAG stated.