‘Ghodalagi’ besha of Trinity observed at Srimandir

PURI: With winter setting in, the servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday dressed the Trinity in warm clothes in a ritual popularly known as ‘Ghodalagi’ besha.

As per the ritual, three sets of servitors covered the deities in velvet blankets and headgears made of wool and cotton.

The colour of the clothes are changed every day of the week in accordance with the ruling star of the day. As per the temple almanac, each day of the week is identified by a specific colour.

While the colour for Monday is grey, Tuesday will witness the Trinity in ‘Barapatia’ (a blend of five different colours), Wednesday blue, Thursday yellow, Friday white, Saturday black and warm red clothes for Sunday.

This ritual is performed in front of the Patitapabana at the Simhadwar of the temple for devotees who could not go inside. It will continue every day till Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja). Hundreds of devotees on the day thronged the Srimandir to witness the ritual.