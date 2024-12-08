IIT-BBS to set up centre of excellence for filigree in Cuttack

CUTTACK: After a long wait, Cuttack city will finally get a centre of excellence for its own homegrown craft filigree. The district administration on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-Bhubaneswar Research And Entrepreneurship Park (IIT-BBS REP) for setting up a common facility centre (CFC) of excellence for filigree in Cuttack.

The MoU was signed by CEO and independent director, IIT-BBS REP, Soobhankar Pati with assistant director, district industries centre(DIC), Namita Mishra in the presence of director IIT-Bhubaneswar Shreepad Karmalkar.

The CFC will provide advanced training to filigree artisans for contemporising their craft and designs along with facilitating new technology tools and equipment for them. The CFC will also help in exhibiting the filigree works, sales and exports beside emphasising on purchase of silver without tax and minimising making charges. Besides, customers will have an opportunity to interact directly with filigree artisans at the CFC.