Railway minister Vaishnaw inaugurates east side station building, entry of Cuttack railway station

CUTTACK: Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inaugurated the east side station building of Cuttack railway station which connects it to the national highway.

Vaishnaw said the new entry, which is laced with modern amenities and facilities, will transform passenger travel by offering improved accessibility, safety and convenience. “While enhancing connectivity, this project would contribute to socio-economic growth by boosting trade and commerce, making Cuttack railway station a key hub in the region,” he said.

The east side entry is designed to provide seamless movement for passengers arriving from the NH side, making the station more accessible.

This development is part of an ambitious Rs 303 crore project aimed at redeveloping Cuttack railway station into a modern transportation hub with world-class amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, he added.