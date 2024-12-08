Students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Kandhamal district

BERHAMPUR: Twenty five students of an upper primary school in Simanbadi, under Daringibadi block in Kandhamal district fell sick after consuming mid-day meal (MDM) on Saturday.

Sources revealed that post lunch, six of the students complained of stomach ache and vomiting followed by 19 others with same symptoms.

Upon being informed, cluster resource centre coordinator Sibasankar Sahu, principal Bidesi Nayak and school managing committee president Arkel Pradhan rushed the sick students to Simanbadi hospital.

Though the exact cause of the illness is yet to be ascertained, affected students reported that the dal and curry tasted sour. While some students consumed the meal despite noticing the taste, others discarded it. The headmaster said the matter is under investigation but priority is the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, a medical team from Daringibadi has been dispatched to Simanbadi hospital to provide further treatment to the affected children.