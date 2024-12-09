30-yr-old TPSODL staff held on duping charges

BERHAMPUR: Cyber police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old TPSODL employee for allegedly duping a security guard of over Rs 3.56 lakh by misusing his documents.

Debasish Patnaik, the accused worked as a housekeeping staff. He gained the trust of the security guard Balaram Sethy (35) of Gurunthi village by making friends with him. He then convinced Sethy to use his account to receive money from his friends, with a promise of transferring it to his own account later.

After Sethy shared his documents including mobile number, Aadhaar card and PAN, Debasish used those to take a loan of Rs 4 lakh from a private bank online. Initially, Sethy received Rs 68,000 on October 23 and Rs 2,88,000 on October 29 in his account, which he transferred to Debasish’s account, thinking it was money sent by his friends.

When the private bank called Sethy to pay the interest on the loan on Friday, he was shocked and realised he had been duped. Sethy filed a complaint with the Cyber police, who arrested Debasish near Aska on Saturday.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Debasish had duped Sethy of over Rs 3.56 lakh and copies and screen shots of the transaction and mobile application had been seized from the accused.