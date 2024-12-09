300 certified canines participate in All Breeds Championship Dog Show in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: At least 300 certified canines of 41 different breeds participated in the 65th and 66th All Breeds Championship Dog Show which concluded at OUAT Veterinary College ground here on Sunday.

The two-day event organised by the Orissa Kennel Club (OKC) showcased agility, tracking, obedience and other qualities of both exotic and indigenous dog breeds certified by the Kennel Club of India.

Breeds of different sizes - from the smallest breed Chihuahua to the tallest Great Dane, took part in different competitions at the event that drew the participation of pet lovers, owners and breeders from both the state and outside.

Inaugurating the all-breed shows of the event on the concluding day, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said organising such events gives a chance to people to see different breeds of dogs and their activities.

“The number of pets should grow in our society as they are the ones, after God, who help in relieving human sufferings,” the minister said.

The all-breed shows were judged by international judges Tina Peixoto from Portugal and Antoan Hlebarov from Bulgaria. The female American Cocker Spaniel owned by Pallab Saha of Kolkata was adjudged the best in show in the 65th Championship. Similarly, the female Chihuahua of Ritesh Varma of Mumbai was adjudged the best in 66th Championship.

“The main aim of organising the dog show is to promote and maintain genetical purity of dog breeds and make the public aware about the purpose of human-dog relationship,” said OKC president Subrat Prusti.