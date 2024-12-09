CAG smells a rat in Covid relief disbursal to workers

BHUBANESWAR: When the Covid-19 pandemic brought life and livelihood to a complete halt, the urban local bodies (ULBs) and block offices of Odisha ‘disbursed’ a whopping Rs 68.24 crore to 4.55 lakh building and other construction (BOC) workers but furnished acknowledgements of only 67,000 beneficiaries (15 per cent) in support of receipt of an amount of Rs 10.12 crore.

This startling revelation has been made in the latest CAG report which said The Labour and Employees’ State Insurance (L&ESI) department decided in March 2020 to grant special financial assistance (SFA) at the rate of Rs 1,500 per registered BOC worker in the first wave of the pandemic.

In April, the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OBOCWWB) transferred Rs 315.37 crore to the joint bank accounts, operated by the collectors and 32 district labour officers (DLOs).

The CAG pointed out that the department released Rs 86.52 crore for 5.77 lakh beneficiaries of the Cuttack, Ganjam, Khurda and Keonjhar districts for disbursement. While a sum of Rs 68.24 crore (79 per cent) was disbursed to 4.55 lakh beneficiaries, the department records are silent on non-disbursement of the balance amount of Rs 18.28 crore to 1.21 lakh beneficiaries.

“Of the Rs 68.24 crore disbursed to 4.55 lakh beneficiaries, the ULBs and blocks furnished acknowledgements of only 67,000 beneficiaries (15 pc) in support of receipt of an amount of Rs 10.12 crore. Payment of SFA in cash and non-receipt of acknowledgements raise doubts on the veracity of the disbursements claimed to have been made,” the report said and added that utilisation certificates (UCs) were not submitted by the DLOs to the Board till the end of March 2023.