Group GM of Bridge & Roof among three arrested in bribery case

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Sunday arrested three persons including the group general manager of central public sector unit Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited (B&RCIL) for allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh bribe from the director of a Bhubaneswar-based private company.

The accused are Chanchal Mukherjee of B&RCIL, director of M/s Penta A Studio private limited Santosh Moharana and middleman Debadutta Mohapatra. Penta A is involved in construction and civil engineering business.

Sources said CBI was informed about Mukherjee’s alleged involvement in corrupt and illegal activities like awarding work orders and clearing bills in lieu of bribes. On Friday, Moharana reportedly met Mukherjee at B&RCIL’s Bhubaneswar office. Mukherjee demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from Moharana and promised him to adjust the amount during future billings.

Acting on a tip-off, CBI officers caught Mukherjee red-handed while he was receiving the bribe at Jayadev Vihar on Saturday evening. Moharana and middleman Mohapatra were also nabbed from the spot.

After registering a case, CBI officials arrested the three accused and produced them in court. The trio was sent to three-day police remand for further questioning.

After making the arrests, CBI conducted searches at eight locations in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. So far, the central agency’s officers have seized a luxury SUV in which the accused were travelling, various incriminating documents and digital devices.