OAS officers defying transfer order to face suspension

BHUBANESWAR: Toughening its stand on Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers who have not joined their new places of posting after their transfers in August and October, the state government has directed all district collectors to stop their salary and place them under suspension.

In an official communication to district collectors on December 7, the Revenue and Disaster Management department (R&DM) said some OAS officers who were transferred and posted to different places on August 17 and October 17 are still continuing in their previous posts defying the order of the government which amounts to gross misconduct.

All those who have been transferred were relieved on November 26 with concurrence of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha. In the meantime, all collectors/controlling authorities have been requested to stop the salary of officers who have not joined their new places of posting vide department letter dated December 3, 2024, stated the R&DM order.

“Officers who have not been relieved are hereby deemed to be relived forthwith. Such officers shall join their new places of posting by December 12 forenoon failing which the defaulting officers shall be deemed to be placed under suspension with effect from December 12, 2024,” the order added.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said the state government transferred OAS officers in several phases by obtaining permission from the CEO. However, some of them have not joined their new places of posting. Disobedience of the government order will not be tolerated and action will be taken, he added.