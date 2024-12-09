Odisha BJP president Samal vows inclusive development, urges workers to strengthen organisation at booth level

ROURKELA: The BJP government is committed for inclusive development, said BJP president Manmohan Samal while addressing party workers at the new party office here on Sunday.

This is Samal’s first visit to Rourkela after formation of the new BJP government. Exhorting the party workers to further strengthen the organisation at the booth level, Samal said the BJP is aiming to connect with all including those who supported the party and others who did not.

He also encouraged the party workers to reach out to every section of the society and popularise BJP’s ideology among the masses. In view of the ongoing organisational elections of BJP, the state president instructed for formation of all booth, mandal and district committees by December 25.

The meeting was presided over by Panposh organisational district president of BJP Latika Patnaik. Among others, Odisha state BJP general secretary SP Satpathy, RN Pali MLA DC Tanti, former Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and Odisha state BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati were present.

Earlier, Samal attended the two-day provincial meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.