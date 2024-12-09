Odisha CM Majhi launches Rs 800 input subsidy for farmers, slams BJD over unfulfilled promises

BARGARH: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday kickstarted input subsidy disbursement of Rs 800 to farmers over and above the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,300, fulfilling another major election promise of the BJP here at Sohela.

Flanked by a host of ministers and legislators, Majhi hailed the day as historic for the state. “Especially for the farmers, this day will be etched in golden letters. Today, the government has reached out to provide appropriate price for your hard work,” he told a packed meeting at Icchapali in Sohela.

Recalling that the decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government on June 12, Majhi said, the input subsidy was one among the four important promises discussed and approved.

“To free farmers from exploitation by middlemen who were being protected by the previous regime, our government took the decision the very day it came to power in the state. And now within less than six months, the farmers are being disbursed the promised assistance,” he said. More than 21,500 farmers were handed out the input subsidy on the day. Taking a dig at the previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik who had announced a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy at Sohela itself in 2016, the CM said, the assurance made eight years back was a false one.

“Our government not only promised Rs 800 additional assistance but I also came to the same place to fulfill my word.” Majhi said.