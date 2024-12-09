Odisha youth arrested for attacking, looting uncle in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly looting and launching a murderous attack on his uncle at the latter's house in Forest Colony recently.

The accused has been identified as Chandan Biswal of Mandiapalli village. The condition of the victim, Bhanja Kishor Nanda is stated to be critical and he is currently admitted in the ICU of SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack.

Police said the accused was staying with Nanda and his 12-year-old son when he committed the crime. Nanda's wife Sanjukta stays in Malkangiri where she works as a teacher.

On November 24, Chandan hit Nanda’s head with a stone and fled with his valuables including Rs 50,000 cash. Nanda sustained grievous injuries and was initially admitted to the MKCG MCH from where he was referred to the SCB MCH in Cuttack.

On getting information, Nanda's wife Sanjukta filed a complaint against Chandan following which police nabbed him. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the looted articles including the cash have also been recovered from Chandan's possession. Three stolen motorcycles were also seized from him.