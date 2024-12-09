Urban flood: Municipal corporations blamed in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The failure of five municipal corporations (MCs) to prepare master plan for storm water drainage management led to water logging and urban flooding in the major urban areas of the state, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged.
The audit watchdog also pulled up the state government over deficiencies in preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for sewerage projects, leading to avoidable expenditure of a staggering Rs 3,045.44 crore.
“In the absence of regulatory framework for management of storm water drainage, Odisha government and urban local bodies (ULBs) failed to comply with the National Disaster Management guidelines. Municipal corporations also did not prepare the master plan for storm water drainage management in cities, leading to water logging and urban flooding,” the CAG stated in its performance audit report on Storm Water Drainage and Sewerage Management Systems in Municipal Corporations for the year ending March 31, 2022.
It cited that the municipal bodies allowed desilted materials, cleared from the work sites, to remain deposited along the drains and canals which eventually found their way back to these water channels in the monsoon, causing choking and blockage of drains.
In case of Bhubaneswar, the CAG found that width of 10 natural drains that ranged between 4.9 metre and 14.83 metre in the comprehensive development plan (CDP) 2010 was found to have been constricted by two to three metre and encroached at different stretches during the joint survey in 2022.
Evidence of reduction of the width was also recorded at Daya West Canal in Bhubaneswar, Petta Nullah in Cuttack and Dhobijore Nullah in Sambalpur.
“The Daya West irrigation canal was virtually converted to a sewage waste drain and contaminated water was being supplied for irrigation of 835 ha of agricultural land at downstream,” the CAG stated.
The report revealed that award of work to non-performer and non-termination of contracts, led to time and cost overrun of nine years and Rs 249.21 crore in drainage projects of Cuttack.
Similarly, non completion of sewerage projects, led to time and cost overrun of 12 years and Rs 550.07 crore for Bhubaneswar sewerage districts I, II and III.
“Due to non-achievement of service level benchmarks and non-preparation of annual accounts, ULBs failed to get the central assistance of Rs 333.58 crore under 14th Finance Commission grant,” it stated.
