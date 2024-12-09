Urban flood: Municipal corporations blamed in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The failure of five municipal corporations (MCs) to prepare master plan for storm water drainage management led to water logging and urban flooding in the major urban areas of the state, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged.

The audit watchdog also pulled up the state government over deficiencies in preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for sewerage projects, leading to avoidable expenditure of a staggering Rs 3,045.44 crore.

“In the absence of regulatory framework for management of storm water drainage, Odisha government and urban local bodies (ULBs) failed to comply with the National Disaster Management guidelines. Municipal corporations also did not prepare the master plan for storm water drainage management in cities, leading to water logging and urban flooding,” the CAG stated in its performance audit report on Storm Water Drainage and Sewerage Management Systems in Municipal Corporations for the year ending March 31, 2022.

It cited that the municipal bodies allowed desilted materials, cleared from the work sites, to remain deposited along the drains and canals which eventually found their way back to these water channels in the monsoon, causing choking and blockage of drains.