Vegetable prices soar in Sundargarh despite being a bulk producer; delayed cultivation blamed

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district may have been a bulk producer of vegetables but continues to grapple with spiralling prices of the essentials this winter.

The rising prices have heaped additional miseries on the consumers amid prolonged inflation of all other food commodities. In fact the consumers are getting battered from all sides.

Market sources at Rourkela informed among staple vegetables potato is priced at Rs 45 per kg while onion is costlier at Rs 55 per kg. For potato, Rourkela city and other markets of Sundargarh are dependent on West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh whereas Nashik largely caters to the onion needs.

For other vegetable crops, the district is a bulk grower with Nuagaon block regarded as one of the leading producers of horticulture crops in Odisha. Besides Nuagaon, Bisra, Kuanrmunda, Lathikata, Lahunipada, Kutra, Bargaon, Tangarpali and several other blocks significantly contribute to vegetable production.

Around this time of the year, locally-grown vegetables flood the Rourkela market, substantially bringing down the cost. Locally-grown tomato is priced around Rs 10 per kg or less, while most other vegetables sell for Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg.

This winter, however, seems to be an exception. Cauliflower is priced in the range of Rs 40-Rs 50, while bitter-gourd sells for Rs 60. Brinjal, bean, plantain and pointed-gourd are selling in the price range of Rs 50-Rs 60 per kg, while medium size bottle-gourd is available for Rs 20 per kg.