Worms, insects in food supplied to anganwadi centres of Odisha's Balikuda

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite repeated complaints, the unabated supply of substandard quality sooji and chhatua in anganwadi centres of Balikuda block has triggered strong resentment among local residents.

Sources said there are 252 anganwadi centres in Balikuda block. The district administration had decided to test the quality of food supplied at the anganwadi centres under its special nutrition programme (SNP) on the 23rd of every month. The task had been assigned to the zilla parishad members and PRI representatives.

However, locals complained there is lack of proper supervision and verification of quality of food supplied to children and pregnant women. They alleged the sooji and chhatua supplied by self-help groups (SHGs) continue to be infested with insects and worms. "The situation remains the same even after repeated complaints," locals rued. Anganwadi workers in villages like Badagaon, Mallikapur and Icchapur also voiced similar concerns.

Sarpanch of Badagaon panchayat, Tunilata Behera said she has demanded for a thorough inquiry in this regard and strict action against the supplier concerned.

Locals alleged that the SHGs responsible for manufacturing chhatua fail to get their food tested by the block-level coordination committee.

Last month, the administration had issued show cause notices to five child development project officers of Biridi, Naugaon, Raghunathpur, Kujang and Erasama blocks, holding them accountable for the supply of substandard chhatua.

Responding to the allegations, Balikuda CDPO Subasa Mohini Sahoo said she has warned the SHG concerned against supplying substandard sooji to anganwadi centres. "Supervisors have been deployed to ensure such poor quality food are not distributed. I have also emphasised the need for proper verification and supervision by officers concerned," she added.