Centre joins hands with Odisha for mangrove restoration: Union minister

KENDRAPARA: Union minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday said the Centre in collaboration with Odisha government has undertaken significant measures including rehabilitation of mangroves as part of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) which encompasses reforestation activities in Bhitarkanika and Baitarani delta to safeguard biodiversity and alleviate the effects of cyclones.

Responding to a question from Bhadrak MP Avimanyu Sethi in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the Planning and Convergence department of Odisha government has formulated the Odisha sustainable development goals indicator framework (OSIF) document. It has devised indicators for monitoring the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the state.

The indicators used to assess the achievement of SDG goals have direct relevance to biodiversity conservation efforts. These indicators include percentage change in mangrove areas, marine protected areas, percentage of tree outside forest in total forest cover and conservation of local wildlife species among other things.