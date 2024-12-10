CM Majhi reviews preparations for PBD convention

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday reviewed the preparations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention to be held in the capital city from January 8 to 10 next year.

The state government on the day also performed a ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony at Janata Maidan here to mark beginning of preparations for the three-day event. Majhi said this is for the first time since 2003, when the PBD event started, that the convention is going to be held in Odisha.

Stating that this is a golden opportunity to establish Odisha on the international stage, the chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also attached great importance to the event. “For this reason, we should make the event very attractive and faultless to put up a glorious image of Odisha and establish it at the international stage,” he added.

Giving importance on cleanliness of the capital city, the chief minister said it should be of international standard. He directed the officials to conduct a special cleanliness drive in the city to achieve it, and urged people to participate.