Gene therapy brings new hope for haemophilia patients

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant medical breakthrough, India's first human gene therapy with a lentiviral vector for severe haemophilia-A has been found to be successful with zero bleeding rate in patients.

Haemophilia is a serious bleeding disorder caused by blood deficiency of clotting factors (factor VIII and factor IX proteins). It can lead to spontaneous bleeding episodes, joint damage and a reduced quality of life for patients and their families.

Even though haemophilia is a rare disorder, India has the world's second largest burden with a case load of 1.36 lakh. Severe haemophilia-A is usually managed with factor-VIII protein replacement or hemostatic products that prevent bleeding.

A senior scientist at Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Dr Rajeeb Swain said the available procedures have few takers due to the high cost of treatment and difficulty in gaining access to a patient's bloodstream through their veins, especially in children.