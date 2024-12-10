Gene therapy brings new hope for haemophilia patients

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant medical breakthrough, India's first human gene therapy with a lentiviral vector for severe haemophilia-A has been found to be successful with zero bleeding rate in patients.
Haemophilia is a serious bleeding disorder caused by blood deficiency of clotting factors (factor VIII and factor IX proteins). It can lead to spontaneous bleeding episodes, joint damage and a reduced quality of life for patients and their families.
Even though haemophilia is a rare disorder, India has the world's second largest burden with a case load of 1.36 lakh. Severe haemophilia-A is usually managed with factor-VIII protein replacement or hemostatic products that prevent bleeding.
A senior scientist at Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Dr Rajeeb Swain said the available procedures have few takers due to the high cost of treatment and difficulty in gaining access to a patient's bloodstream through their veins, especially in children.
"However, the new gene therapy has shown promising results during the first phase trial on five patients, aged between 22 and 41. The annualised bleeding rate has been observed to be zero for all five participants over a cumulative follow-up of 81 months. The therapy will be very useful for some blood disorders that were incurable earlier," he said.
Describing the human gene therapy, Swain said, stem cells were extracted from the blood of the patients and after certain gene corrections, the cells were again transplanted with a lentiviral vector in the respective patients.
"Gene therapy provides the body with the ability to produce factor VIII, ensuring that there is no need for repeated infusions," he said.
Gene therapy using viral vectors has emerged as a paradigm-changing therapeutic option for haemophilia as it will address the disease by introducing a normal copy of the defective gene. "A distinctively prepared lentiviral vector having no capacity for new infection and self-replication has been used in the gene therapy," Swain said.
This first-in-human gene therapy for haemophilia-A funded by the Department of Biotechnology has been developed by Centre for Stem Cell research (CSCR) at CMC, Vellore. Results of the study have been published in the recent edition of the prestigious peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine.
"The patients were followed up for six months after undergoing the therapy. Median factor-VIII levels were assessed during the treatment and excellent outcomes were observed. The gene therapy with the use of lentiviral vector-transduced autologous haematopoietic stem cells has resulted in stable factor VIII expression with its activity correlating to vector copy number in the peripheral blood," stated the study.
The therapy will soon go under a second phase human trial at selected centres.