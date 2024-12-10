Group clash erupts at Cuttack college over smoking ganja

CUTTACK: Tension prevailed at the Netaji Subhas Memorial City College in Rajabagicha here on Monday after a clash broke out on campus between two groups of students allegedly over smoking ganja. At least three students sustained injuries in the incident.

While one group involved some Plus III and former students, the other comprised mostly Plus II. Police sources said some Plus III students accompanied by a few outsiders allegedly forced the others to smoke ganja. However as they refused, an argument broke out between both the parties which escalated into a clash.

As per sources, some former and Plus III students of the college besides outsiders run a WhatsApp group in the name of ‘Black Brothers’. The group members allegedly engage in various antisocial activities including eve-teasing and creating nuisance on the campus.

On the day, members of ‘Black Brothers’ allegedly called some Plus II students near the cycle-stand of the college and forced them to smoke ganja besides urging them to join their group. However, when they refused, a war of words ensued between the two parties which soon took the form of a clash with each assaulting the other. Some other students present at the spot filmed the entire incident and posted it on social media.

On being informed, Badambadi police reached the spot and sent the injured to hospital for treatment. ACP Swastik Panda said as per preliminary investigation, the scuffle occurred as one group forced the other into smoking ganja.

“We have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and started interrogating students involved in the incident. The college authorities are also being questioned and the video footage is being examined. Action will be taken accordingly,” he added.