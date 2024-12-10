Murder over sorcery: Police launch probe

JEYPORE: Police on Monday launched a probe into the alleged murder of a 44-year-old tribal man over sorcery suspicion at Jarapa village in Bandhugaon of Koraput district.

Police identified the deceased as Shiva Miniyaka. Shiva was allegedly murdered by some villagers on Sunday.

Sources said one Jangama Miniyaka (45) of Jarapa died of some illness on Saturday. Some villagers suspected that Shiva practised sorcery which resulted in Jangama’s death.

Subsequently, a group of villagers reportedly attacked Shiva and killed him. They took his body to the village cremation ground and set it on fire. The accused also threatened Shiva’s family members not to disclose the matter to anyone.

However, Bandhugaon police got information about the incident and rushed to Jarapa village for investigation. Bandhugaon IIC PK Mishra said most of the male members of the village have fled fearing police action. Investigation is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon.