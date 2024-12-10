Orissa HC calls for joint efforts to restore glory of Satyabrata Stadium in Barabati fort

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed for a joint meeting of all the stakeholders including superintending archaeologist of ASI (Puri circle) DB Garnayak in response to allegations of unrestricted illegal activities by anti-socials inside the Satyabrata Stadium ground within the protected Barabati Fort area after sunset.

The division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh said, “The said meeting shall be chaired by the collector, Cuttack and deputy commissioner of police (Cuttack), CMC commissioner and representatives of Sports Authority of India shall also take part, to suggest remedial measures to restore the glory of Satyabrata Stadium which is also popularly known as Village Ground.”

Citing media reports, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) raised alarm over the stadium ground turning into a haven for anti-socials before the bench dealing with civic issues in Cuttack on December 5. HCBA president and head of the advocates’ committee to assist the court on civic issues of Cuttack city Bijay Dash alleged inaction of the authorities regarding the illegal activities like consumption of liquor by miscreants there after sunset.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench directed DCP Cuttack to ensure that no unlawful activities take place within the vicinity of Satyabrata Stadium and conduct regular patrolling in the area. “The commissioner, CMC shall take immediate steps to ensure that there is proper lighting on the ground. The timing of opening of the gates of Satyabrata Stadium shall also be regulated and duly notified,” the bench further said, adding, “The action taken report in this regard shall be placed before this court on the next date (December 12).”

The court also directed the DCP to regulate parking of vehicles outside the stadium so as to ensure there is no road congestion. It expected the CMC commissioner to pass necessary instructions to ensure pruning of trees and clearing of garbage on an emergency basis.

Ratnagiri excavations reveal Buddha heads

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing excavation at the Buddhist site of Ratnagiri in Jajpur district has revealed two large heads of Lord Buddha. The excavation which was resumed by ASI’s Puri circle this month, has also revealed pottery of grey ware, terracotta floor tiles, stone and brick masonry, remains of votive stupas among other archaeological remains, said superintending archaeologist DB Garnayak. The finds are yet to be dated. The excavation had started on December 1 in collaboration with researchers from Utkal and Sambalpur universities, and Cotton University of Guwahati. The first systematic excavation at the site was carried out in 1958-61 by ASI under the guidance of noted archaeologist Debala Mitra.