Singapore country partner for 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025' in January

Singapore is one of the largest sources of FDI for India, which too has a strong presence in the island country through its companies in IT, banking and manufacturing. With shared values of democracy, innovation and sustainable development, both nations are keen to strengthen ties for mutual growth and regional stability.

Tharman is visiting India next month to commemorate this bilateral tie. Besides, during his Singapore visit last month, Majhi had requested the Singapore Government to arrange a visit of the Singapore President to Odisha too. Accepting the invitation, the President has decided to come to Odisha during his India visit.

Welcoming the High Commissioner and his team, the chief minister thanked the Singapore President for accepting the invitation. He said there is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha. "The relationship is now poised for the next level in various sectors such as petrochemicals, urban planning, tourism, renewable energy and skill development," Majhi said.

The discussion focused on ways to further strengthen partnership in areas like new energy, IT, petrochemical complex, development of industrial parks, skill development in IT, tourism and cultural exchange.

Apart from Singapore, the Odisha government has invited several other countries, including Japan and Germany to be the country partner for the upcoming mega investment summit. At least 34 countries have been invited to participate in the two-day event.

Along with Wong, deputy High Commissioner at New Delhi Alice Cheng and other members also met the CM. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretaries Nikunja Bihari Dhal and Satyabrata Sahu and principal secretary of Electronics and IT Vishal Dev were present.