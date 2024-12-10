Tadoba tigress moves out of STR, traced to Jharkhand

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA : Zeenat, the tigress translocated from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), has exited her habitat and moved into neighboring Jharkhand.

STR officials confirmed the development on Monday, stating that the three-year-old tigress was now roaming the forests of Jharkhand. Zeenat had been released into the wild in the Similipal North region on November 24, following an extensive acclimatization exercise.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Baripada, and Field Director of STR, Prakash Chand Gogineni, told TNIE that the forest team tracking the movement of the radio-collared tigress traced her location in the forests of Jharkhand.

Gogineni explained that Similipal is well-connected to Jharkhand's forests, and the source tiger population of STR has been known to use the landscape in the past. After locating the tigress in Jharkhand, STR officials informed their counterparts in the neighboring state. A team of officials from the Jamshedpur forest division is now monitoring the tigress’s movements in their jurisdiction.