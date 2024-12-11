Centre allocates Rs 27 crore for Bhitarkanika conservation, mangrove restoration

KENDRAPARA: The Centre has allocated Rs 1,643.63 lakh to Bhitarkanika National Park under the ecosystem restoration and mangrove plantation along with livelihood activities under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project from 2020-21 to 2024-25, informed Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

Responding to a question of Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda in the Lok Sabha, Yadav said during the period, the Union government also allocated Rs 512.13 lakh to Bhitarkanika under the centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) for development of wildlife habitats. Similarly, Rs 487.87 lakh was granted for conservation and management of mangroves in Bhitarkanika and its nearby areas.

The Union minister also said the Centre has launched ‘Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) programme to restore and promote mangroves as unique, natural ecosystem and for preserving and enhancing the sustainability of coastal habitats in 2023. An amount of Rs 70.27 lakh has been released to Odisha for undertaking activities under the programme in four identified districts including Kendrapara.

Yadav said under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, hunting inside Bhitarkanika and altering its boundaries are punishable with imprisonment of three to seven years and a minimum fine of Rs 25,000. The boundaries of the national park cannot be altered by the state government without the recommendation of National Board for Wildlife (NBW).

Destruction, exploitation or removal of any wildlife including forest produce from Bhitarkanika and diversion, stopping or enhancing the flow of water into or outside the park is not allowed, except under and in accordance with a permit granted by the chief wildlife warden with approval of the state government upon recommendation of the NBW.

Bhitarkanika was declared a national park in 1998 and Ramsar site in 2002.