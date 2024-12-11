Disengagement of 73 staff from Balangir medical college triggers political row

BALANGIR: Disengagement of 73 staff from Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) at Balangir has snowballed into a political controversy with Biju Janata Dal threatening an agitation over the matter.

Addressing mediapersons, BJD leader Pandava Charan Kumbhar said instead of giving more appointments, the new government retrenched 73 staff causing disruption in healthcare service in BBMCH.

This has happened despite Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling belonging to this district which indicates the political motive behind this dis-engagement, he added.

“Because the staff were given appointment by the BJD government, they were disengaged with a vendetta mindset,” said Kumbhar. Of the 73 disengaged, 50 were nursing staff, 16 pharmacists, two radiographers and five lab technicians.