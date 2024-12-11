Disengagement of 73 staff from Balangir medical college triggers political row

BALANGIR: Disengagement of 73 staff from Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) at Balangir has snowballed into a political controversy with Biju Janata Dal threatening an agitation over the matter.
Addressing mediapersons, BJD leader Pandava Charan Kumbhar said instead of giving more appointments, the new government retrenched 73 staff causing disruption in healthcare service in BBMCH.
This has happened despite Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling belonging to this district which indicates the political motive behind this dis-engagement, he added.
“Because the staff were given appointment by the BJD government, they were disengaged with a vendetta mindset,” said Kumbhar. Of the 73 disengaged, 50 were nursing staff, 16 pharmacists, two radiographers and five lab technicians.
Reports say the staff were not directly recruited, instead outsourced by a company of Bhubaneswar. In recent past, the company failed to give salary to the engaged employees citing curtailment of funds.
“The medical college needed more staff which means the BJP wants to throw out those given appointment by BJD, “ Kumbhar said.
A reality check of hospital shows that due to shortage of staff, large queue is seen at ultrasound, X-ray, CT scan, pathology and medicine distribution counters. Inside the hospital, due to the lack of beds, hundreds of patients are seen lying on floor and taking treatment.
Meanwhile, the disengaged staff led by Kumbhar submitted a memorandum to the government through collector and appealed for their rehiring.
Chief district medical officer Dr Ramesh Sahu said the disengaged staff worked on an outsourcing basis but the funds meant for their employment were exhausted. He acknowledged the staff crunch.