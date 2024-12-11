Five arrested for murder in Koraput over sorcery accusation

JEYPORE: Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly murdering a man over sorcery suspicion at Jarapa village in Bandhugaon of Koraput district two days back.

The accused were identified as Kasari Miniyaka (59), Rupa Miniyaka (59), Jagama Miniyaka (51), Dumburi Miniyaka (54), all from Jarapa, and Jagili Miniyaka (49) of Gajabadi village.

Police sources said one Dasa Jangama Miniyaka (45) of Jarapa, who was suffering from tuberculosis for a long time, died on Saturday. Some villagers accused Shiva Miniyaka (44) of practising sorcery which caused Dasa’s death.

On Sunday, the accused persons consumed alcohol and beat Shiva to death. Later, they set his body on fire at the same place where Dasa was cremated to destroy evidence. The accused also threatened Shiva’s family not to disclose the matter to anyone and fled from the village.

On being informed about the incident, police began investigation and on basis of the testimony of Shiva’s father Burusha Miniyaka (65), arrested all the five accused. Additional SP of Koraput Manobrata Satapathy said police have seized the weapons used in the murder of Shiva. Besides, the scientific team visited the cremation ground and seized the charred remains of the victim’s body.