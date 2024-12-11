Odisha rice mills face storage crisis amidst new paddy procurement season

JEYPORE: The non-availability of adequate storage space in rice mills has cast uncertainty over the scheduled paddy procurement for the current Kharif season in Koraput district, set to begin on December 11.

Millers have reported a backlog of around 70,000 quintal of rice from the 2023-24 Kharif season, which has left their storage facilities overstretched. They have expressed concern about the lack of space to accommodate new paddy stocks from the upcoming procurement cycle.

As per sources, 96 millers in the district had received 21 lakh quintal of paddy for custom milling during the last Kharif season. As per norms, 14.7 lakh quintal of rice should have been delivered back through the State Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India (FCI) before the new procurement season. However, about 70,000 quintal rice remains undelivered, resulting in the current stockpile in millers’ godowns.