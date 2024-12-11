Odisha rice mills face storage crisis amidst new paddy procurement season

JEYPORE: The non-availability of adequate storage space in rice mills has cast uncertainty over the scheduled paddy procurement for the current Kharif season in Koraput district, set to begin on December 11.
Millers have reported a backlog of around 70,000 quintal of rice from the 2023-24 Kharif season, which has left their storage facilities overstretched. They have expressed concern about the lack of space to accommodate new paddy stocks from the upcoming procurement cycle.
As per sources, 96 millers in the district had received 21 lakh quintal of paddy for custom milling during the last Kharif season. As per norms, 14.7 lakh quintal of rice should have been delivered back through the State Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India (FCI) before the new procurement season. However, about 70,000 quintal rice remains undelivered, resulting in the current stockpile in millers’ godowns.
Millers have urged the district administration to expedite rice delivery certifications to facilitate clearance of existing stocks. “Without immediate action, we will be unable to store paddy for custom milling this season due to insufficient storage space,” said one miller.
District civil supplies officials acknowledged the issue but attributed the delay to sluggish transportation of rice from Jeypore FCI godown to other regions. “As soon as FCI begins clearing its stock, millers’ rice will be transported, resolving the storage issue,” said Koraput civil supplies officer PK Panda.
Currently, 25 millers have pending rice stocks awaiting delivery to the civil supplies department. Despite the challenges, officials have assured farmers that the procurement process will proceed as planned. “The space issue will not affect the procurement of this season’s paddy. Steps are being taken to resolve the backlog,” Panda added.
While the district administration works to clear storage bottlenecks, farmers remain hopeful for a seamless paddy procurement process.