Ratna Bhandar repair work from December 17

BHUBANESWAR: Repair and restoration of Shri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar will begin on December 17. To ensure that the rituals of the Trinity are streamlined and not disrupted during the repair works, the temple gates will be closed by 11.30 pm and opened at 2 am every day till the work is over.

This was decided in the temple’s Chhattisha Nijog meeting on Ratna Bhandar repair work on Tuesday. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), custodian of the 12th century temple, has decided to complete the work within a period of three months after which, the inventorisation will begin, said temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

The repair work will in no way disrupt the rituals of the temple or devotees’ movement and ‘darshan’ of the Trinity, Padhee asserted. Following approval of the Chhattisha Nijog - the highest decision-making body of the temple - it has been decided that the repair work may be carried out between 12.30 pm (after Madhyana Dhupa and Dwitiya Bhoga Mandap rituals) and 6 pm every day, he said and added that the timing of work is flexible and depends on conduct of rituals.