Ratna Bhandar repair work from December 17

BHUBANESWAR: Repair and restoration of Shri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar will begin on December 17. To ensure that the rituals of the Trinity are streamlined and not disrupted during the repair works, the temple gates will be closed by 11.30 pm and opened at 2 am every day till the work is over.
This was decided in the temple’s Chhattisha Nijog meeting on Ratna Bhandar repair work on Tuesday. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), custodian of the 12th century temple, has decided to complete the work within a period of three months after which, the inventorisation will begin, said temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.
The repair work will in no way disrupt the rituals of the temple or devotees’ movement and ‘darshan’ of the Trinity, Padhee asserted. Following approval of the Chhattisha Nijog - the highest decision-making body of the temple - it has been decided that the repair work may be carried out between 12.30 pm (after Madhyana Dhupa and Dwitiya Bhoga Mandap rituals) and 6 pm every day, he said and added that the timing of work is flexible and depends on conduct of rituals.
No impact on rituals, darshan due to repair work: SJTA
Considering the fact that the temple will witness more footfall on weekends, New Year’s eve, New Year and other special days, the temple administration has asked the ASI not to carry out the repair works on those days. And during the repair, devotees will have the ‘darshan’ of the deities from the ‘Bahara Katha’ and no one will be allowed to step into the ‘Bhitara Katha’.
“During the repair work, the ASI employees, labourers and only designated servitors will remain in the area. The workers will be provided ID cards and safety gear,” he said. Padhee added that the focus is on proper structural restoration of both the chambers of Ratna Bhandar and its outer walls.
ASI superintending archaeologist (Puri circle) DB Garnayak said the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey has given a clear idea on the extent of vertical cracks on walls of Ratna Bhandar and damages on the floor including a number of mouse holes. “We will begin with de-plastering the existing lime plaster from the chambers and the damaged stones will be replaced,” he said. The GPR survey had revealed two major vertical cracks, 30 to 35 cm in depth.
The Chhattisha Nijog has also asked ASI to replace the damaged floors of both Bhitara and Bahara Bhandar (inner and outer chambers) of Ratna Bhandar with black granite or basalt stone slabs which resemble the original flooring. These stone slabs will be sourced from Nilagiri in Balasore district.