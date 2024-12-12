Balangir police decodes murder in ‘suicide’ case; arrest two

BHUBANESWAR : Balangir Police arrested two persons who allegedly stoned a 26-year-old man to death and tried to portray it as a suicide to escape the cops’ attention in Deogaon village within Deogaon police limits.

However, police cracked the case and nabbed the two killers who had allegedly attempted to make it look like the victim Sushil Bag had died by suicide by jumping in front of a train.

Initial investigation revealed the accused duo Aman Sagar Nanda and Khetramani Senapati murdered Bag on a bridge near the railway station and then dumped his body on the railway tracks.

Police said Nanda, Bag and Senapati consumed alcohol together on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. All three were labourers and knew each other for last three to four years.

Police said the victim reportedly made some indecent comments about Nanda’s mother following which a heated exchange broke out between the duo. An angry Nanda smashed Bag’s head with a stone, killing him on the spot. Nanda and Senapati later dumped his body on the railway tracks to make it appear like a suicide. They covered his body with sand and stones before fleeing.