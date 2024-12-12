Elderly’s body found in Airfield police limits, family alleges murder

BHUBANESWAR : The body of a 67-year-old man bearing head injuries was found lying in mysterious circumstances in front of his neighbour’s house at Birabandha village within Airfield police limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Bauribandhu Behera. His body was found in front of his neighbour Pramod Samantaray’s house. On getting information at around 4 am, police reached the spot and took his body to Capital hospital where doctors declared him received dead.
Meanwhile, Behera’s son filed a complaint with police alleging his father was murdered by Samantaray over a personal dispute. Police have registered a case of murder and detained Samantaray for questioning.
Sources said Behera was allegedly in a same-sex relationship with Samantaray but police are yet to confirm these claims. During interrogation, Samantaray told police that Behera had not visited his house on Tuesday night. Police are also looking into the possibility that he suffered from cardiac arrest and fell on the road near Samantaray’s house.
“The doctors have indicated that Behera suffered from cardiac arrest. He possibly fell down and his head was hit with stones on the road. More details will emerge after his postmortem report is received. A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway,” said an officer of Airfield police station. Behera is survived by his wife and two sons.