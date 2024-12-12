Elderly’s body found in Airfield police limits, family alleges murder

BHUBANESWAR : The body of a 67-year-old man bearing head injuries was found lying in mysterious circumstances in front of his neighbour’s house at Birabandha village within Airfield police limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bauribandhu Behera. His body was found in front of his neighbour Pramod Samantaray’s house. On getting information at around 4 am, police reached the spot and took his body to Capital hospital where doctors declared him received dead.

Meanwhile, Behera’s son filed a complaint with police alleging his father was murdered by Samantaray over a personal dispute. Police have registered a case of murder and detained Samantaray for questioning.