GMU’s move to conduct re-exam following paper leak allegations sparks protest

SAMBALPUR: The decision of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) to conduct re-examination of English language paper following allegation of question paper leak sparked campus unrest with Plus Three second-year students staging demonstration in front of the administrative building on Wednesday.

The agitators said examination of English language paper for undergraduate students of all streams was conducted on December 4. However, the next day, the university authorities suspected that the question paper was leaked before the exam. Subsequently, the examination was declared null and void. The authorities decided to conduct a re-examination of the paper on December 12. A notice in this regard was also issued on December 5.

Sources said the English language examination was scheduled on December 4 in all the departments. But due to some miscommunication, the BBA and Information Science and Technology departments conducted the examination on December 3. The rest of the departments conducted the exam on December 4 with the same set of question paper.

An agitating student Lambodhar Meher said, “The examination was held twice due the negligence of the university authorities. Why should the students appear the re-examination for their fault? We will not take the English language test again.”

Deputy registrar of GMU UC Pati said the decision to conduct the re-examination was taken in view of question paper leak suspicion. However, after holding discussion with students, the re-examination has been cancelled for now. “We will discuss the matter with the students again. The vice-chancellor has also formed a committee to probe the alleged question paper leak incident,” Pati added.