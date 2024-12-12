Government focusing on growth of Odia language, says CM Majhi

“While stress is on use of Odia language in all government departments and official works, it is sad to see children studying in English medium schools are unable to speak the local language,” the chief minister said.

Stating that since the National Education Policy-2020 calls for teaching and learning in mother tongue, Majhi said the state government is not just developing curriculums in the regional language but also working towards providing an opportunity to students to pursue medical and technical education in Odia. “Language has preserved the culture and history of the state,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond said language festivals like these play an important role in understanding the linguistic heritage of states. Development commissioner Anu Garg also spoke.